Bremer Bank National Association Sells 786 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3,576.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

