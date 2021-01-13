Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,747 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in AT&T were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on T. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.