Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,019 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.