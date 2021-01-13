Bremer Bank National Association Invests $278,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 24.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $236,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 57.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

