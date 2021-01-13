Bremer Bank National Association Has $324,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 81,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $189.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.