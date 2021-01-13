Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 68,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

