Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of BHR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 208,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,826. The stock has a market cap of $175.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 516.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 122,792 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

