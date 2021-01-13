Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives $240.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYDGF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF remained flat at $$173.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $176.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.73.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.