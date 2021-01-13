Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bouygues currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.37. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Analysts predict that Bouygues will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

