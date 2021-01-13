Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Tops $728,580.41

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Bottos has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $728,580.41 and $76,473.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00045200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00379654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.00 or 0.04250881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.