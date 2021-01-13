Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.27. 7,423,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 11,538,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Borqs Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Borqs Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions.

