Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 596725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,787.10.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

