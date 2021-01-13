BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) shot up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.02. 10,814,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 2,130,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOQI International Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get BOQI International Medical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.14% of BOQI International Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for BOQI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOQI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.