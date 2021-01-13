Boot Barn Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,202 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,403% compared to the average daily volume of 80 call options.

NYSE BOOT opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

