Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.
In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $291,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
