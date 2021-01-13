Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $56.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $291,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.