Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $57.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.
Shares of BOOT opened at $56.59 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock worth $1,353,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 128,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the period.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
