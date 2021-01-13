Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $57.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Shares of BOOT opened at $56.59 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,212,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,307 shares of company stock worth $1,353,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 128,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,905,000 after purchasing an additional 965,164 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

