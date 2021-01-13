Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

BCEI stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $518.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.