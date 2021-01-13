Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.30

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 41892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

