BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Financial Survey

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) and The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BOK Financial and The First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOK Financial 18.23% 7.73% 0.86% The First Bancorp 28.20% 12.43% 1.22%

BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. The First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. BOK Financial pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and The First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BOK Financial and The First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOK Financial 0 7 1 0 2.13 The First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BOK Financial currently has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.61%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than The First Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

BOK Financial has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BOK Financial and The First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOK Financial $2.23 billion 2.45 $500.76 million $7.16 10.85 The First Bancorp $92.84 million 3.23 $25.52 million N/A N/A

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of The First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.7% of BOK Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of The First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BOK Financial beats The First Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; insurance services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,463 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, the company offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, it provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities, as well as ATM processing services. The company operates through 16 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

