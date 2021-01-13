BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 53.4% in December

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the December 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BOC Hong Kong in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.94. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

