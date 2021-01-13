Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.74

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.74 and traded as high as $34.85. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at $34.37, with a volume of 139,651 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BEI.UN shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.75 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.78.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.74.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.