BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNPQY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded BNP Paribas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. 481,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

