BMO Capital Markets Increases Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.50

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 435.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

CVE:OLA traded up C$1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.40. 61,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.00. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.40.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

