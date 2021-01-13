Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Raven Industries makes up about 0.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 366.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raven Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ RAVN traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.71. 188,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,235. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

