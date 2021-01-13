Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Up 173.7% in December

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 173.7% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BKEP opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKEP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.