Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE BVH traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,841. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $254.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.82). Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $144.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.56 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

