Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

