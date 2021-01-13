Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Reaches $0.0640 on Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $6,101.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00040970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00373560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,446.33 or 0.04303674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

