BLink Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. BLink has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $132,753.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLink has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00381271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.45 or 0.04254840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

