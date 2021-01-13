BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.68

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and traded as high as $26.07. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 62,892 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

