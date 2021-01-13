BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.68

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and traded as high as $26.07. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 62,892 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
