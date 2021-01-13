BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

MQY opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

