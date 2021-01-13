BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 15,000 shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

