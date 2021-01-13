BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.00

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.00 and traded as high as $14.52. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 34,996 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. acquired 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,594,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 492,468 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

