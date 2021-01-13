BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.02

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and traded as high as $14.29. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 67,689 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,254,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 490,942 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 591,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 384,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 180,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.
