BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.02

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and traded as high as $14.29. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 67,689 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Peter Hayes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,254,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 490,942 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 591,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 384,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 180,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

