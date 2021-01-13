BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
MHD opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
