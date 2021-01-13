BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

MHD opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

