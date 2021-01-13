BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BAF)

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:BAF opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

