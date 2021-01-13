Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BTT opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
