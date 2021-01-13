BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
MUA opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
