BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

MUA opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

