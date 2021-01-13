BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.7% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in BlackRock by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $11.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $777.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,038. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $779.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $622.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

