BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Shares of BL stock opened at $127.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -184.16 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 41.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 50,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BlackLine by 7.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

