Bitradio (BRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $101,760.28

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $101,760.28 and $27.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006157 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,558,923 coins and its circulating supply is 9,558,919 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.