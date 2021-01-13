Bitcoin Zero 1-Day Volume Hits $21,867.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Bitcoin Zero token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $165,170.28 and $21,867.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00028464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00110143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00251748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00063073 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00060552 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Token Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.