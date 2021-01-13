Bitcoin Plus Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $6.70 or 0.00019596 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $51,106.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001320 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000658 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 152,795 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

