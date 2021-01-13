Bitcoin Incognito Market Cap Hits $86,019.55 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $86,019.55 and approximately $1,017.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

