Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for $17.02 or 0.00048821 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $316.13 million and $5.02 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,898.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.20 or 0.01367387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.03 or 0.00587501 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00170002 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

