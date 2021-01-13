BitCapitalVendor Trading Up 17.2% Over Last Week (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $148,612.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00376817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.51 or 0.04184739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.