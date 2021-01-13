BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist cut BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded BioTelemetry from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.86.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BioTelemetry stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $73.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 153.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 3.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,557,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,941,000 after acquiring an additional 131,312 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 563,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 177,654 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioTelemetry by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BioTelemetry by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.