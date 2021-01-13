BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading Up 7.2%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 839,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 399,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70.
BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 247.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.
BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)
BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.
