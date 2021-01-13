BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading Up 7.2%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 839,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 399,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 247.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioHiTech Global stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 213.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of BioHiTech Global worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

