Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $275.49 and last traded at $267.52. Approximately 2,783,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,518,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.54.
BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.79 and its 200-day moving average is $268.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
