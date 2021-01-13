Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $275.49 and last traded at $267.52. Approximately 2,783,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,518,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.54.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.79 and its 200-day moving average is $268.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Biogen by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

