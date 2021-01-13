Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $27.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Biodesix traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($31.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

